Austin Peay State University Athletics mourns the passing of Cathi Maynard

Clarksville, TN – Today, we come before you with heavy hearts.

Cathi Maynard was a fighter in every sense of the word. She fought for what she believed in. When something wasn’t fair or put something she cared about at a disadvantage, Cathi worked tirelessly to put it right.

She served her country, met Joe, and loved the Clarksville community they had made their home. Her devotion to the community included Austin Peay State University (APSU), a fact we will be forever grateful for.

Today, she finished her race and passed peacefully on with her family at her side.

Joe and Cathi dedicated themselves to causes they were passionate about, and we are beyond fortunate that Austin Peay State University became one of those passion projects. Joe and Cathi poured time, money, and resources into our student-athletes and in doing so, helped us provide an experience that set our young people up for life outside Austin Peay State University. Hundreds of student-athletes were touched in ways great and small by the generosity of spirit the Maynard’s have become known for.

The impact the Maynard family has made at Austin Peay State University is difficult to calculate, or frankly comprehend. Joe and Cathi’s support spanned a broad spectrum just in athletics, where practically no part of the Maynard Family Athletic Complex was untouched by their generosity. This included significant facility upgrades at baseball and softball, funding the nutrition center to fuel our student-athletes, and the program-altering $15 million donation the couple made in 2022—the single-largest gift in University history. This gift supports many of the initiatives that develop our student-athletes for life after athletics, because Cathi didn’t just want our young people to succeed while in uniform; for her, it was important to have them set up to achieve their dreams and become great parents, spouses and community leaders who could find something they were passionate about to give back to as Austin Peay State University alumni.

Many of Austin Peay State University’s programs were close to Cathi’s heart. She was deeply devoted to many of our women’s sports programs and always wanted to be sure they had the best—the best facilities, the best training accommodations, the best possible experience during their time in an APSU uniform. When she saw a need, she wanted to help make sure it was filled. That wasn’t something she did for her own vanity—she did that because she believed, firmly, in using her influence to be an advocate.

That was the blessing of Cathi Maynard. That’s what set her apart. She didn’t have to do anything to lift up Governor athletics or encourage Joe in his support of Austin Peay State University. They could have written a check, become season ticket holders, or simply done nothing at all. But because of how motivated and persuasive Cathi was when it came to doing what was right, she and the entire Maynard family altered the trajectory of Austin Peay and countless lives of those on this campus for the better, and did it cheering from the front row as often as they could.

Cathi lived courageously. She was strong. She was brave. She never let anything stop her. She lived her life out loud, on her terms, to the fullest extent. To know her, to bask in her radiance and embrace what came her way, was to be inspired.

Today, we remember her spirit, her courage, and her generosity. We mourn her loss and extend our condolences to Joe, their children, and grandchildren, and the innumerable people in Clarksville whose lives were brightened by her spirit. Austin Peay was made better because of Cathi Maynard; we will strive to ensure that her legacy is never forgotten.