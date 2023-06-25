93.7 F
Clarksville
Sunday, June 25, 2023
HomeNewsClarksville-Montgomery County under Heat Advisory until tonight
News

Clarksville-Montgomery County under Heat Advisory until tonight

News Staff
By News Staff
Extreme Heat

National Weather ServiceNashville, TN – The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory that is in effect from now until 7:00pm CT tonight.

The high today is expected to reach 92 degrees with Heat index values up to 105 to 110 degrees.

Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible.


To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Wayne County, and Lawrence County.

Previous articleAPSU Baseball adds left-handed power hitter Justin Olson for 2024 Season
Next articleClarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for June 25th – June 29th, 2023
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online