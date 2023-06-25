Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for June 25th – June 29th, 2023

Clarksville, TN – Sunny days are in the Clarksville-Montgomery County weather forecast this week after a chance for showers on Sunday. There is a slight chance of rain on Thursday.

There is a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3:00pm this afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies with a high near 92. The heat index could reach as high as 102. Winds will be from the southwest at around 10 mph.

For tonight, the chance for showers and thunderstorms increases to 50 percent, mainly before 2:00am. The sky will be partly cloudy, with a low of around 70. Winds will be from the south-southwest at 5 to 10 mph. Some areas may experience rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, with potentially higher amounts during thunderstorms.

Expect sunny conditions throughout the day on Monday, with a high near 88. Winds will start from the west at 5 to 10 mph and increase to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts as high as 25 mph are possible.

The sky will be clear, with a low of around 65 on Monday night. Winds will be from the west at 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday will be a sunny day, with a high near 88. Winds will be from the west-northwest at 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Mostly clear skies are expected Tuesday night, with a low around 64. Winds will be from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph, shifting to the northeast after midnight.

Partly cloudy, with a low around 69 is expected Wednesday night for Clarksville. East wind around 5 mph.

There is a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms on Thursday after 8:00am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8:00pm on Thursday night, then a slight chance of showers after 2:00am. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 73. The chance of precipitation is 20%.