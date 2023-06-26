Marsha Blackburn Report: If You’re On TikTok, Communist China Is Spying On You

Washington, D.C. – TikTok has claimed under oath that Americans’ data has always been stored outside of Communist China. But this week, the company confirmed to me that there are in fact certain creators whose data is stored in China.

TikTok’s response makes it crystal clear that Americans’ data is still exposed to Beijing’s draconian and pervasive spy regime—despite the claims of TikTok’s misleading public relations campaign.

Weekly Rundown

Following a recent announcement that Uber will allow minors to request rides and travel without an accompanying adult, I joined a bipartisan group of Senators in seeking additional information from Uber and Lyft about how they plan to combat trafficking on their apps, including what kind of training and resources are available for drivers to recognize and respond to trafficking.

American life sciences companies engage in critical research and development, and it is essential that we protect their intellectual property rights. I introduced the No Free TRIPS Act to protect the intellectual property of American life sciences innovators from falling into the hands of foreign adversaries like Communist China. The bill would prohibit the Biden administration from negotiating or affirming any withdrawal, suspension, waiver, or modifications to the World Trade Organization (WTO) TRIPS Agreement, without explicit authorization from Congress.

Given the important role tourism and entertainment play in Tennessee, I introduced the bipartisan Coronavirus Relief for Transportation Services (CERTS) Act to ensure the transportation industry is not faced with exorbitant tax fees on grants they received during the pandemic.

One of my favorite things about serving as a Senator is welcoming Tennesseans to our nation’s capital. This week, I met with the Tennessee Electric Cooperative, Congressional Award Gold Medalists, Nashville Songwriters Association, and some young leaders from Nashville.

Along with Senator Blumenthal, I met with parents of children who died or were harmed because of social media to discuss the urgent need for passage of our bipartisan Kids Online Safety Act. The bill would protect children online and hold Big Tech accountable. We are so encouraged that the legislation now has the support of 39 senators and hundreds of advocacy groups.

Marsha’s Roundup

ICYMI

Hunter Biden’s status as the son of a president shields him from any significant accountability. Tennesseans know that Hunter Biden received a sweetheart deal from the U.S. Department of Justice. At the same time, the Biden administration and the FBI are going after Joe Biden’s opponents. This is the most recent example of two tiers of justice at work. Read more here.

The U.S. is the only democratic nation where artists are not compensated for the use of their songs on the radio. On World Music Day, I called for the passage of my bipartisan American Music Fairness Act to recognize music creators’ property rights. Read more here.