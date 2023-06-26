American Red Cross to hold Grand “Re-opening” with Ribbon Cutting at Clarksville Chapter today, July 26th

Clarksville, TN – The COVID pandemic changed much of how the American Red Cross served communities nationwide. On July 26th, 2023 at 1:00pm the Tennessee River Chapter of the Red Cross will celebrate “Business as Usual” with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony with Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts and City Council members.

The event is being held at the chapter office at 1760 Madison Street in Clarksville. The community is invited to come out and participate in this celebration of serving the community.

The celebration will include a blood drive at the chapter. Everyone is welcome to donate blood and get involved. Blood donations began at the Tennessee River Chapter location at 10:30am and appointments are not required.

Find out how you can serve in your community by searching for current volunteer opportunities. The American Red Cross provides FREE disaster training for all volunteers. Trainings are both online and in-person depending on the course. To find out more about these training opportunities please contact your local Red Cross office.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds, and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members, and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission.

For more information, please visit redcross.org/Tennessee or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCrossTN.

The American Red Cross Tennessee Region serves all 95 counties in Tennessee, Crittenden County in Arkansas, and Desoto and Tunica counties in Mississippi. The Tennessee Region – part of a nationwide network of locally supported chapters – is comprised of the following eight Red Cross chapters: East Tennessee, Heart of Tennessee, Mid-South, Mid-West Tennessee, Nashville Area, Southeast Tennessee, Northeast Tennessee and Tennessee River.