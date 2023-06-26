67.8 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, June 27, 2023
HomeNewsBACH Officers Attend Social Work, Behavioral Health Conference
News

BACH Officers Attend Social Work, Behavioral Health Conference

News Staff
By News Staff
1st Lieutenant Molly Lynch, Capt. Carolyn Kehn and Capt. Emily Marquis. (BACH)
1st Lieutenant Molly Lynch, Capt. Carolyn Kehn and Capt. Emily Marquis. (BACH)

Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH)Fort Campbell, KY – Recently four Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) Social Work personnel presented Fort Campbell behavioral health initiatives at the 2023 Military Social Work and Behavioral Health Conference at the University of Texas at Austin.

These initiatives are positive additions to their robust behavioral health program offered to Soldiers at Fort Campbell. Hundreds from across the U.S. and overseas representing the military, industry, and academia attended the conference.

Capt. Trevor Rice presented a poster presentation on a Fort Campbell mentoring initiative called Warriors Keepers; Capt. Carolyn Kehn presented on Lethal Means Safety Education and Gun Lock Distribution; and Lt. Col. Osceola Evans and Capt. Darryl Holland presented on Suicide Prevention initiatives championed at Fort Campbell, Kentucky.


Capt. Darryl Holland, a Social Work Intern at BACH, was instrumental in the lethal and gun safety educational efforts.

In addition, two other BACH social work personnel 1st Lieutenant Molly Lynch and Capt. Emily Marquis attended and assisted with conference functions.

Previous articleCity of Clarksville gives Fireworks Safety Tips, lists Firework Regulations
Next articleAmerican Red Cross to hold Grand “Re-opening” with Ribbon Cutting at Clarksville Chapter today, July 26th
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online