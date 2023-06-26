BACH Officers Attend Social Work, Behavioral Health Conference

Fort Campbell, KY – Recently four Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) Social Work personnel presented Fort Campbell behavioral health initiatives at the 2023 Military Social Work and Behavioral Health Conference at the University of Texas at Austin.

These initiatives are positive additions to their robust behavioral health program offered to Soldiers at Fort Campbell. Hundreds from across the U.S. and overseas representing the military, industry, and academia attended the conference.

Capt. Trevor Rice presented a poster presentation on a Fort Campbell mentoring initiative called Warriors Keepers; Capt. Carolyn Kehn presented on Lethal Means Safety Education and Gun Lock Distribution; and Lt. Col. Osceola Evans and Capt. Darryl Holland presented on Suicide Prevention initiatives championed at Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

Capt. Darryl Holland, a Social Work Intern at BACH, was instrumental in the lethal and gun safety educational efforts.

In addition, two other BACH social work personnel 1st Lieutenant Molly Lynch and Capt. Emily Marquis attended and assisted with conference functions.