City of Clarksville gives Fireworks Safety Tips, lists Firework Regulations

Clarksville, TN – The Fourth of July is around the corner, so the City of Clarksville is acquainting residents with information about local fireworks ordinances, state laws, and fireworks safety.

In Clarksville, in accordance with City code Sec 10-218, fireworks may be exploded, fired, shot, or set off inside the City Corporate Limits from July 1st to July 5th between the hours of 6:00pm to 10:00pm.

“We want our community to enjoy themselves this Independence Day,” said Clarksville Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Michael Rios. “If you are going to shoot fireworks, be safe and enjoy yourselves. The City of Clarksville puts on a great show and is a good, safe option.”

Except for City conducted or sponsored events, it is unlawful for any person, organization, group, or entity to possess, use, explode, fire, shoot or set off any fireworks from within any City park, recreational facility, or property.

Also, it is unlawful for any person under 16 to use, explode, or possess any fireworks within the City Limits unless they are under the direct supervision of an adult at least 18.

Tennessee Code Annotated 68-104-112 also adds that it is unlawful to explode or ignite fireworks within 600 feet of any church, hospital, asylum, public school, or within 200 feet of where fireworks are stored, sold, or offered for sale.

Additionally, no person may ignite or discharge any fireworks within or throw any articles of fireworks from a motor vehicle, or throw any ignited article of fireworks into or at a motor vehicle, or at or near any person or group of people.

Finally, the use of sky lanterns is prohibited. State law defines sky lanterns as special fireworks that can only be purchased and used by individuals with a professional license (such as a certified flame effect operator, certified outdoor display operator, or certified proximate pyrotechnic operator).

Though these lanterns can provide aesthetic value, they pose numerous hazards when they fall from the sky before their flame is fully extinguished. They can land on grass, trees, rooftops, powerlines, and other combustibles, which can ignite a destructive fire. Additionally, their fallen remains can pose a threat to livestock when consumed.

Safety Tips

Clarksville Fire Rescue offers these safety tips for handling fireworks:

Know your fireworks, read the labels, and understand the specifications before igniting.

A responsible adult, 18 or older, should oversee and ensure the proper use of fireworks.

Wear proper safety gear, such as safety glasses and gloves, when shooting fireworks.

Light one firework at a time and then move away.

Ensure fireworks are used outdoors in a clear area, away from buildings, cars, or other potential hazards. Keep away from dry grass, brush, leaves, and flammable substances.

Have a bucket of water, charged water hose, or fire extinguisher nearby.

Don’t relight a dud firework. Soak the firework in a bucket of water overnight to ensure proper safety.

Fireworks should not be carried in your pocket or shot from metal or glass containers.

Spent fireworks can still be a fire hazard, so wet them down and place them in a metal trash can away from a building or combustible materials.

Be extra careful with sparklers, they can reach temperatures over 1,200 degrees.

Any citizen who witnesses fireworks used illegally or outside the permitted time should dial 9-1-1.

Independence Day Celebration

Celebrate our nation’s independence with great food, live music as part of our Liberty Live concert series, and family-friendly activities followed by Clarksville’s largest fireworks display at 9:10pm. The event will be free and open to the public. The park will open at 5:00pm with activities and music beginning at 6:30pm. The evening will conclude with the firework show at 9:10pm.