Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for June 26th, 2023

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of June 26th, 2023.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Rocko is a male, adult, medium size Hound mix. He is current on all vaccinations, neutered, loves to play, and is good with other dogs! Rocko does prefer a yard with a high fence so he has room to run and play! Come for a meet and greet, take him for a walk, and fall in love with your new best friend!! For more extensive details MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

Elora & Toby are Domestic Shorthair kittens. They are litter trained, fully vetted, and will be spayed/ neutered before heading to their new family. They can be adopted together or separately. Come check them out! They will make someone a wonderful family addition.

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Mara is a female Domestic short hair & Tabby (Brown & Chocolate) mix kitten. This little girl is up to date on age-appropriate shots, litter trained, spayed, and good with children, dogs, and other cats. Mara loves to snuggle with her people after a day of playing. She will make someone a wonderful companion and buddy!

Mara can be found through the Finders Keepers Cat Rescue, message them on FB or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Rena is a 10-week-old female domestic shorthair kitten. Fully vetted, spayed, litter trained, FIV/FELV tested negative and dewormed.

She can be found through the Cat Adoption Team (CATS). Contact Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Shamrock is a young female Labrador mix. She is great with other dogs, fully vetted and spayed, and enjoys all adventures, including swimming, hiking, jogging and just playing!! She would love another canine buddy and a big yard and lots of toys would make this sweet girl so happy.

If you think Shamrock will be a great addition, please come for a meet and greet through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931l627l1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Jupiter is a younger female Pit Bull Terrier mix. She is fully vetted, spayed, house-trained, crate trained, and good with kids. Jupiter prefers to be the only pet in the home so she can get all the love and attention from her people. Jupiter is considered special needs due to her allergies. She needs a special diet, allergy shots, and someone willing to commit to her well-being.

Jupiter can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615l260l8473, or www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Angel is a 5-year-old Maltipoo mix. She is friendly, playful, affectionate and loves giving kisses. She is house-trained and fully vetted as well as spayed. Angel has been around other dogs and cats but prefers a home without children. She is very shy and takes a minute to warm up to new people but once she does she will be your loving best friend. Come for a meet and greet!

For more details and information you can find Angel through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931l217l1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Chino is a 5-month-old male Husky with stunning eyes. He does great with kids, other dogs, and adults. No interest in cats. He will be fully vetted/shots updated next week. Huskies are high-energy and love adventures. Long walks, hikes, and swimming are great ways to burn that energy!

If you are looking for that special new family member please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207l5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Piper Pink is a young female domestic shorthair kitten and she is currently up for PRE-ADOPTION! She is approximately 10-12 weeks old, will be vetted before adoption and spayed once she gains some more weight. She is litter trained and loves playing with other cats. She has been around children and done well. She is quite fast and active so possibly another cat buddy in the home will help keep her busy!

To set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their FB page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.

Hot Rod’s Garage Senior Sanctuary

Ben is a young, male Terrier mix. He is funny, athletic, playful, and smart. Ben is fully vetted, neutered, and house-trained. Ben and his siblings were terrified when they came to the rescue but with time and patience, Ben has started coming into his personality.

Ben would benefit from a calm, balanced dog sibling in the home to help him continue to learn. Once he is settled and comfortable he will become your velcro boy and be right by your side. He does well with calm dogs and possibly older children who understand he might need a little time to settle and will respect his process.



If you think Ben will be a great fit in your life and you can be that special friend, please contact the rescue. For more details call 931.801.1907 or email Hrgsrsanc@gmail.com https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1GwXSlg0hKDKniRHmrTkHuRwGG9s-3GQ8Ke1Ftdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Meet Drako! He is a handsome one-year-old Pit mix. He is fully vetted, neutered, microchipped, HW neg. and current on all preventatives. Drako is house and crate trained and has done well with older children ( just due to excitement and jumping ) but with training and time that excitement will calm down and he might be fine with younger children down the road.

Remember, he is still a young boy. He would make a wonderful outdoor partner, hiking, running, swimming, and possibly even some agility! A fenced yard and lots of challenging toys will keep this guy happy. His adoption fees come with a free training evaluation at Legend Acres and 50% off 2 months of Parapooper Scooper if you live in their service area.



To find out more about Drako, you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/drako or message them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel



You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org