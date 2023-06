Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking the public for assistance locating a runaway Emya Woods.

Ms. Woods is fourteen years old, born on 11/12/2008, Black, Female Brown eyes and Black hair.

She was last seen on a camera leaving her residence at 12:21am on June 24th, 2023, wearing a brown crop top with gray shorts.

She may be in the Caldwell Lane area.

If you see her, please call 911 or contact Detective Grace Brisson 931.648.0656 ext. 5718.