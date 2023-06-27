Blanchfield Army Community Hospital releases DONSA, Independence Day holiday outpatient services schedule

Fort Campbell, KY – In observance of the Fort Campbell Day of No Scheduled Activities, Monday, July 3rd, and the Independence Day federal holiday, Tuesday, July 4th, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) outpatient services, including outpatient pharmacies, will follow a DONSA/holiday schedule.

BACH Emergency Center, labor and delivery, inpatient services, and supporting emergency services remain open 24/7.

July 3rd | Fort Campbell DONSA

Patient-Centered Medical Homes including Air Assault, Byrd, Gold, Young Eagle, and Screaming Eagle Medical Homes, remain open and will operate on a normal schedule on July 3rd. Soldier Health Services will consolidate to LaPointe Soldier Medical Home on the DONSA, July 3rd.

BACH specialty services open on the DONSA include laboratory and behavioral health. Physical and Occupational therapy is open until noon for scheduled appointments.

Kuhn Dental Clinic, which is co-located with LaPointe Medical Home, will be open for dental sick calls. For dental support on the DONSA, contact 270.412.2787.

Fort Campbell Pharmacies

Town Center, Main, LaPointe, Byrd, and Screaming Eagle pharmacies open normal operating hours on the DONSA.

Town Center Pharmacy will open normal business hours, Saturday, July 1st.

Pharmacy hours and services are available at https://blanchfield.tricare.mil/Health-Services/Pharmacy

July 4th | Independence Day Federal Holiday

All outpatient services, including patient-centered medical homes, outpatient pharmacies, dental clinics, and the appointment line, close on federal holidays and therefore, will be closed on July 4th in observance of the Independence Day federal holiday.

Outpatient services reopen Wednesday, July 5th.

TRICARE Nurse Advice Line

After hours and on national holidays, beneficiaries may call the MHS Nurse Advice Line at 1.800.TRICARE (874.2273). Nursing staff who support the NAL phone lines can assist beneficiaries with non-life-threatening medical concerns, locate urgent care, and provide further guidance. Beneficiaries experiencing a medical emergency, such as severe shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, should call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room.

With services from MHS GENESIS Patient Portal at https://my.mhsgenesis.health.mil/, patients can request appointments, review their medical records, check lab and test results, and securely message their care team a question 24/7 through a computer, tablet, or smartphone.

Patients may book or cancel appointments through BACH’s appointment line at 270.798.HOSP (4677) or 931.431.HOSP during normal business hours Monday through Friday, 6:00am-4:30pm.

Learn more at https://blanchfield.tricare.mil .