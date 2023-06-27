Trinity Episcopal Church announces Rev. Chad McCabe to join Parish

Clarksville, TN – Trinity Episcopal Church, located at 317 Franklin Street, is pleased to announce the Rev. Chad McCabe will be joining as their new rector as of July 2nd, 2023.

McCabe previously has served parishes in Colorado, Maryland, Washington, D.C., and most recently as a rector in Massachusetts. Prior to serving in full-time ministry, he worked for the Department of Homeland Security and in the U.S Armed Forces.

McCabe is also a chaplain with the 101st Engineer Battalion in the Massachusetts Army National Guard, with plans to transfer to the Tennessee Army National Guard. He is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Wesley Theological Seminary in Washington, D.C., and is a doctoral candidate at Duke University.

Joining McCabe in his move to Clarksville are his wife, Karen, son Ethan, and dog Bella.

“Our family cannot convey enough in words how humbled and honored I feel myself to be at being called as Trinity’s next rector,” McCabe said. “Coming into this vibrant, faithful, and loving congregation, Trinity is a bright witness to the transformative and grace-filled Gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ. Witnessing and being strengthened during such trying times over the last couple of years, Trinity stands strong and continues to expand its ministries to the community, remaining focused on having a living faith while it carries out the Great Commission,” McCabe said.

McCabe’s first services will be Sunday, July 2nd, at 7:30am (in-person) and 10:00am (in-person and live-streamed on Trinity’s YouTube channel). Trinity will officially welcome McCabe and his family with a reception after the 10:00am service on Sunday, July 9th.

Bishop of the Diocese of Tennessee the Rt. Rev. John Bauerschmidt will formally install McCabe as rector at a special service on November 1st at 6:00pm.

Trinity Episcopal Parish in Clarksville was founded in 1832 and is one of five oldest Episcopal parishes in Tennessee. Its mission is to seek and serve God in Christ through worship in the Anglican tradition. “We provide opportunities for spiritual growth and ministry to ourselves, and others, all within an accepting and diverse community.” For more, visit www.trinityparish.com.