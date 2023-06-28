Austin Peay State University engages community, cultivates social responsibility with annual Govs Week of Service

Clarksville, TN – Last week, faculty, staff, and students from Austin Peay State University (APSU) took part in the annual Govs Week of Service, an initiative to positively impact the local community. Collaborating with several local nonprofits, including Habitat for Humanity, Yaipak, Loaves and Fishes, and Manna Cafe, Austin Peay successfully organized a series of engaging activities.

This remarkable endeavor provided the university’s esteemed faculty and staff an excellent opportunity to learn about local nonprofit organizations firsthand.

On Tuesday, the participants closely worked with Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County, Tennessee, which strives to eradicate poverty housing from the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. This esteemed organization’s noble mission involves making affordable, decent shelter a fundamental value for all individuals. The volunteers wholeheartedly engaged in designing rooms and implementing effective organizational strategies, ultimately fostering a sense of fulfillment and enjoyment.

Thursday witnessed the largest group of volunteers as they collaborated with Loaves and Fishes. This distinguished organization is committed to addressing hunger-related issues by providing meals to the underprivileged six days a week and distributing food to various agencies through volunteer-driven endeavors. Annually, Loaves and Fishes serves approximately 45,000 to 50,000 meals on-site. During this event, dedicated volunteers diligently assisted with food sorting and contributed to efficiently organizing donations within the warehouse.

“The Govs Week of Service is a great way to get out and connect with the community while getting to know students, faculty, and staff from areas I typically do not interact with throughout the year,” said Mary Grace Johnson, coordinator of programs and special events. “I have learned about many resources available in the Clarksville community, which will allow me to connect with students in need. Govs Week of Service is one of my favorite APSU traditions.”

The Department of Community Engagement & Sustainability hosts Austin Peay State University’s annual week of service. The week is designed to actively involve faculty, staff, and students in purposeful and collaborative community service to increase awareness of social and environmental issues.

Overall, the Govs Week of Service demonstrated the remarkable dedication and active engagement of Austin Peay State University’s faculty, staff, and students in making a meaningful impact within the local community. The collaboration with esteemed nonprofit organizations enhanced awareness and fostered a spirit of altruism and social responsibility among all participants.

The successful collaboration with local nonprofits reflects Austin Peay State University’s goal of developing mutually beneficial community partnerships and connecting with businesses, government, donors, and alumni. The university strives for sustainable community engagement by linking service learning, internships, and volunteer efforts to community organizations.