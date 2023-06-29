Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans College Street lane closure for water service line maintenance

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned to close the westbound turning lane on College Street between North Third Street and North Second Street on Wednesday, June 28th, 2023 at 8:00pm for water service line maintenance.

Traffic will be shifted to the inside lane and detoured to College Street to avoid the work zone. Motorists are asked to slow down and be alert to utility workers and their equipment.

The water service line maintenance is anticipated to be finished and the lane reopened by approximately 1:00am on Thursday, June 29th.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky, and the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office which provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am on Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com