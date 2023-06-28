Clarksville Gas and Water Department uses innovative technique for natural gas pipeline improvement project

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) began a 12-inch high-pressure natural gas pipeline improvement project in early May on Highway 41-A South and is excited to announce the use of an innovative technique, cross compression, by Versiv Solutions, an Artera company.

The project scope includes gas main spot replacement and pipeline infrastructure maintenance. The conventional spot replacement process evacuates and releases natural gas including methane gas from a high-pressure gas main line into the atmosphere in order to replace segments of the line.

With the use of cross compression, natural gas from the main line can be saved, and methane gas emissions can be significantly lowered by using specialized equipment to recycle it from one section of the main line into another section instead of venting it into the atmosphere.

“Versiv is a trusted leader in safety and environmental solutions for energy and natural gas industries,” said Troy Jones, Gas Manager. “I am happy with our choice to use this innovative technique for the necessary improvements of our gas system in a less impactful manner.”

Besides lowering methane emissions, cross compression also brings other important benefits:

Minimizing environmental and community impact Safely control product Minimal disruption to pipeline operations Lowering associated operating costs Achieve sustainable goals

The cross-compression process for this project is estimated to save 1,015,285 standard cubic feet and represents the following Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) equivalencies.

72.7 homes’ energy use for a year

64,014 pounds of coal burned

128 passenger vehicles driven for one year

688 acres of U.S. forest

“I am very pleased to partner with the Versiv team on this natural gas project to lower our environmental impact while achieving our compliance goals,” said Mark Riggins, Gas & Water General Manager. “I’m also proud to be on the forefront of this innovative technology for the benefit of our natural gas system.”

Please direct questions to the Clarksville Gas and water Department at 931.645.7422, Monday-Friday, 8:00am to 4:30pm.

About Versiv

Versiv was created with the goal of being the industry-leading provider of innovative sustainable solutions for the natural gas industry. With over five decades of industry experience, our leadership team has an in-depth understanding of pipeline operations and a commitment to reducing emissions.

Today, Versiv’s primary focus is on providing cross compression services as an alternative to venting, flaring, or blowdown during pipeline repairs and installation.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky, and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office which provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am on Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com

