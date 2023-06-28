73 F
Clarksville
Thursday, June 29, 2023
HomeNewsClarksville Police Department investigating Homicide on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard
News

Clarksville Police Department investigating Homicide on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard

News Staff
By News Staff
Driver of this vehicle was found shot and later passed away.
Driver of this vehicle was found shot and later passed away.

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – At approximately 9:07pm, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) received a 911 call regarding a vehicle that crashed near the front entrance of Target, 2823 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard.

When CPD officers arrived, they found the driver, a 22-year-old male had sustained a gunshot wound and was flown to Nashville by life-flight helicopter. Shortly after arriving at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, the victim was pronounced deceased.

Detectives with CPD’s Special Operations Homicide Unit have responded to the scene along with members of the department’s Crime Scene Unit to process the scene.


This is an ongoing investigation and no other information is available for release at this time.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Martin at 931.648.0656, ext. 5224.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

Previous articleNashville Sounds clobber Memphis Redbirds, 12-4
Next articleCustoms House Museum and Cultural Center announces New Summer Exhibits
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online