Clarksville Police Department is searching for Missing Person Shyna Mercado

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 29-year-old Shyna Mercado (white female, date of birth 02/15/94).

Shynas’ aunt reported her as possibly missing on June 25th, and the last time she was seen was on June 9th. Shyna is from California and moved to Clarksville in February 2023.

She is approximately 5’3” tall, weighs about 250 pounds, she has red hair and green eyes.

If anyone sees Shyna or knows of her whereabouts, please call 911 so officers can check on her welfare.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Spears at 931.648.0656, ext. 5607.