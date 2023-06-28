Nashville Sounds clobber Memphis Redbirds, 12-4

Memphis, TN – It was all about the long ball on Wednesday night as the Nashville Sounds (1-0) rode four home runs to a convincing 12-4 win over the Memphis Redbirds (0-1) at AutoZone Park. Alex Jackson had a pair of clouts while Abraham Toro cranked a game-changing grand slam.

Jackson kick-started the scoring in the second inning, roping his first homer of the game to right. After Toro followed him with a double, Mike Brosseau mashed a home run of his own to deep center field to make it a 3-0 ballgame.

A three-run second may have been a good start, but the Sounds went right back to it in the third, loading the bases against Memphis starter Thomas Parsons (L, 0-4). Toro then blew the contest open with a grand slam just inside the right field foul pole, putting Nashville up by seven.

The bats had a few more runs left in them, plating three in the seventh. Jackson bombed his second home run of the night to left field to score two of them. Nashville added another pair in the top of the ninth.

Sounds starter Caleb Boushley (W, 4-4) allowed a pair of runs in the third but bounced back nicely, making it through five frames before handing off a 7-2 lead to the bullpen. Clayton Andrews tossed two scoreless innings. Thyago Vieira allowed two in an eighth inning that was highlighted by Sal Frelick robbing Moises Gomez of a two-run homer in center, then firing the ball back in to double off Ivan Herrera at first base.

Brice Turang lined three hits for the first time this season as a Sound. Toro paced the team with five RBI, which matched a career-high. Jackson and Brosseau each drove in three.

The second game of the six-game set will be tomorrow night. Janson Junk (4-4, 3.93) will get the ball for the Nashville Sounds, with the Memphis Redbirds countering with southpaw Zack Thompson (1-3, 9.96). The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm CT from AutoZone Park.

Post-Game Notes

Abraham Toro’s third-inning grand slam was the third by the Sounds this season. Brian Navarreto hit one on April 12th vs. Norfolk and Patrick Dorrian hit one in the second game of a doubleheader in St. Paul on May 7th. Toro’s slam was the third of his career and first since August 31st, 2021, when he provided every run for Seattle in their 4-0 win over Houston.

Alex Jackson picked up his second multi-homer game of the season, with the first coming on June 3rd. The Sounds did not have any multi-homer games entering June. The club now has seven in the last four weeks.

Jackson has a hit in eight straight games dating back to June 10th. Over the span, he’s batting a jaw-dropping .519 (14-for-27) with 12 runs, two doubles, four homers, and nine RBI, good for an astounding 1.643 OPS.

Brice Turang extended his hitting streak to 13 games with a knock in the third inning. He’s batting .320 (16-for-50) with 10 runs, five doubles, three home runs, and 15 RBI during the streak, which began on June 13th.

Clayton Andrews continued his superb season with two scoreless frames of relief. In 25 games for Nashville this season, the southpaw is 3-0 with a 1.65 ERA (32.2 IP/6 ER) and 41 strikeouts.

