Clarksville Montgomery County Economic Development Council announces Don Jenkins as Chairman

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council (EDC) is pleased to announce Don Jenkins as the Chairman of the Board for the 2023-2024 term, effective July 1st, 2023.

Jenkins is the Owner and President of Jenkins & Wynne Ford, Honda & Lincoln in Clarksville and has a longstanding dedication to service in the community.

Jenkins has previously served as IDB chair for the 2022-2023 term, vice-chair for the 2021-2022 term, and chair of the 2013-2014 term, has served on Aspire Board of Directors, and currently serves as Chairman of the Middle TN Honda Dealer’s Ad Association, President of the Clarksville New Car Dealers Association, and on the APSU board of trustees.

For his service, Jenkins has been honored with the Austin Peay State University Alumni Associations Outstanding Service Award, the Candlelight Ball Wendell Gilbert Award, and the Tennessee Board of Regents Chancellors Award for Excellence in Philanthropy.

Also serving on the Economic Development Board Executive Committee for the July 2023 – June 2024 term: Will Sanders EDC Chair-Elect; Mike Rainey, EDC Secretary-Treasurer and Chamber of Commerce Chair-Elect; Paul Turner, EDC Past Chair and Chamber of Commerce Past Chair; Kyle Luther, Clarksville Visitor Bureau Past-Chair; Mark Kelly Chamber of Commerce Chair; John Rudolph, IDB Chair-Elect; and Charlie Koon, Clarksville Visitor Bureau Chair-Elect.

“Don is a pillar of the community with a great passion for the future of Clarksville Montgomery County and has dedicated many years of service to the Aspire Clarksville Foundation, Industrial Development Board, and EDC. We are eager to welcome him as chair for the 2023-2024 term,” said Buck Dellinger, Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council CEO.

