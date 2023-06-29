78.4 F
Clarksville
Thursday, June 29, 2023
Clarksville Police Department is searching for Runaway Juvenile Najia Smith

Najia Smith
Najia Smith

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, 17-year-old Najia Smith, (black female, date of birth 9/10/2005). She was last seen on June 22nd at The Way Church, 812 Tiny Town Road.

She is approximately 5’4” tall, weighs approximately 180 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.


Anyone with information is asked to call 911 so an officer can check her status or contact CPD Detective Spears at 931.648.0656, ext. 5607.

