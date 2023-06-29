97.1 F
Clarksville
Friday, June 30, 2023
Clarksville Police Department seeks help locating Missing Person Kenneth Gray

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 73-year-old Kenneth Gray (black male, date of birth 9/3/49).

Family members haven’t spoken to him for about three months, however, neighbors stated that they saw him approximately 2 weeks ago walking towards the bus stop on East Happy Hollow Drive.

Mr. Gray is approximately 6’ tall and weighs about 170 pounds, he is partially bald and has brown eyes.


If anyone sees Kenneth or knows of his whereabouts, please call 911 so officers can check on his welfare.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Detective Brisson at 931.648.0656, ext. 5718.

