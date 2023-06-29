Customs House Museum and Cultural Center announces New Summer Exhibits

Clarksville, TN – Summer is here, and the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center have a plethora of new art exhibits for everyone to enjoy (and stay cool!) all season long.

Opening July 8th, the Museum will host the traveling exhibit titled The Big & the Small of It from the artist collective Women. Artists. Masters. (WAM), consisting of Debra Keirce, Maria Bennett Hock, and Carrie Waller.

Debra has palm-sized oil miniatures, some of which are hidden in boxes. Maria paints on large canvases that draw viewers in, and Carrie paints everyday objects, elevating them to their most beautiful, larger-than-life presentation.

The Big & the Small of It highlights the ways the Big and the Small work together and is on view in the Kimbrough Gallery through September 4th.

Within the Crouch Gallery hangs the work of Tennessee artist Edie Maney. Labeling herself an abstract expressionist, Edie paints in a chaotic manner with layer after layer of color and strokes, finding a balance between intensity and motion. “For me, it is color that stimulates a conversation between tone and texture, between motion and shape,” she explained. “Four, five, six layers emerge – and a focal point is revealed.” Between Tone & Texture: The Art of Edie Maney is on display through August 21st.

Open through August 29th in the Harvill Gallery is David Smith: Tennessee Waterfalls. Camera in hand, David captures the movement, spectacle, and allure of waterfalls throughout the state of Tennessee. As a traveler, he uses his surroundings as a muse for his artistic photography. David has photographed Bald River Falls in Tellico Plains, Ozone Falls in Rockwood, Rutledge Falls in Manchester, and much more.

Also on view through the month of August is a collection of watercolors from award-winning wildlife artist Kitty Harvill, and a variety of still-life artworks from celebrated artists across the country. You can view Kitty Harvill: New to the Collection through August 27th in the Jostens Gallery and At Rest: A Still Life Invitational in the Orgain and Bruner Galleries through August 30th.

About the Customs House Museum

Located in the heart of historic downtown Clarksville, Tennessee, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is the State’s second largest general museum. The original portion of the building was constructed in 1898 as a U.S. Post Office and Customs House for the flourishing tobacco trade. Incorporating a number of architectural styles, the original structure is one of the most photographed buildings in the region.

With over 35,000 square feet of the region’s best hands-on activities and special events…people of all ages agree – the Customs House Museum is well worth the stop!

The Explorer’s Gallery is packed with fun, learning and fantasy in Aunt Alice’s Attic, McGregor’s Market and kitchen, and of course – the Bubble Cave! Finally, get “all aboard” to see our fantastic model trains. Our volunteer engineers “ride the rails” every Sunday afternoon from 1:00pm to 4:00pm.

Regular museum hours are 10:00am to 5:00pm Tuesday through Saturday, and 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Sundays. Adult admission is $7.00, Senior Citizens and College ID $5.00, Ages 6 to 18 $3.00, and under six years and Museum members are free.

The Customs House Museum is located at 200 South Second Street. For more information, call 931.648.5780 or visit their website at www.customshousemuseum.org