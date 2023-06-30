97.1 F
APSU Softball’s Lexi Osowski-Anderson picked for ASUN Spring Winners for Life Team

Austin Peay State University Softball's Lexi Osowski-Anderson named to the ASUN Spring Winners for Life Team. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU SoftballAtlanta, GALexi Osowski-Anderson, a member of the Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team, was named to the 2022-23 ASUN Conference Spring Winners for Life Team, Thursday. 

The Winners for Life Teams are composed of one student-athlete from each of the conference’s 14 institutions who displays excellence on and off the playing surface.

The Winners for Life Teams honor a campus citizen who is respected as one who shares and/or demonstrates the ASUN Core Values: Education, Honesty, Student-Athlete Experience, Fairness, Health, Ambition, Respect, Diversity, Inclusion, Leadership, Responsibility, and Sportsmanship.


To be eligible for the award, the student-athlete must have competed in the current academic year in an ASUN-sponsored sport and be in good academic standing at their university. 

Osowski-Anderson led the Governors in batting average (.333), hits (51), home runs (9), RBI (34) slugging and on-base percentages (.588/.409) and walks (18) during Austin Peay’s first season as a member of the ASUN Conference, earning all-conference second-team honors. 

She ended the season ranked in the top 10 in the ASUN in home runs, slugging percentage, batting average and RBIs. 

A graduate student, with a 3.62 grade point average, she has volunteered with Buddy Ball, which helping special needs athletes play softball and baseball; Turkey for the Troops, which is helping give turkeys to active-duty soldiers for Thanksgiving; and going to schools to read books to elementary school students. She has also been involved in AMP (Athletic Mentoring Program) and the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC).  

Osowski-Anderson was the lone Austin Peay State University student-athlete, and one of only three softball players across the conference, to be named to the ASUN Conference Spring Winners for Life Team. 

