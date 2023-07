Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area and parts of Middle Tennessee.

The Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 11:00pm tonight.

Counties Affected

Bedford County, Cannon County, Cheatham County, Coffee County, Davidson County, Dickson County, Giles County, Grundy County, Marshall County, Maury County, Montgomery County, Rutherford County, Van Buren County, Warren County, and Williamson County.