Increase in Illegal Windshield Tint Violations Raises Safety Concerns in Clarksville

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) has noticed that there has been an increase in motor vehicles with windshields that have been covered in window tint.

This is a violation of TCA 55-9-107 and applies to all vehicles regardless of what state the vehicle is registered. The Tennessee law specifically states:

It is unlawful for any person to operate a motor vehicle that has a visible light transmittance of less than thirty-five percent (35%); or (with the exception of the manufacturer’s standard installed shade band), reduces the visible light transmittance in the windshield below seventy percent (70%).

All windows on motor vehicles come with a glazing/tinted process which has already reduced the light transmittance to approximately 70% on all windows. The only windshield tint that is allowed is approximately the top 6″ of the windshield, the “shade band.”

The illegally tinted windshields pose a safety threat to the citizens of Clarksville and Montgomery County.

Concerns Include:

Visual acuity and depth perception are affected when windows are tinted too dark. This limits the driver’s visibility, especially during inclement weather conditions or low light/ nighttime driving, and increases the chance of a crash which could cause injury to all parties involved.

Pedestrians walking are virtually impossible to see, especially if they are wearing dark clothing.

Motorists should know that it is unlawful for a professional installer to apply tinting materials to any motor vehicle to cause that motor vehicle to be in violation of the law. They are required to supply each customer with a signed receipt for each motor vehicle to which tinting materials have been applied.

However, the burden of proof is on the vehicle owner, to show that their vehicle is in compliance with the law.

Motorists should understand that the lower the percentage, the darker the tint. The link shows what the tint criteria are for every state: https://windowtintlaws.us/

Due to safety concerns for pedestrians and other motorists, officers will add window tint violations to the enforcement of moving traffic violations that contribute to crashes, which they currently focus on when not answering calls for service.