Roxy Regional Theatre’s 2023 Summer Theatre program registration period going on now

Clarksville, TN – The Roxy Regional Theatre announces that registration is now open for the 2023 Summer Theatre Program.

Since 1995, the Roxy has been introducing youth to the experience of live theatre and expanding their knowledge of the craft through the School of the Arts and Summer Theatre Program.

This July, the Roxy Regional Theatre is hosting weeklong youth summer theatre workshops for two age groups, culminating in a free showcase for family and friends on the final day of each workshop.

When You Wish Upon A Stage (Age 8 – Grade 7)

Monday, July 10th, through Friday, July 14th · 10:00am to 2:00pm

Registration deadline is Saturday, July 8th



Learn the basic elements of performing as a triple threat on stage — acting, singing, and dancing — all with a Disney twist! Each day we will warm up and then have short classes in acting, singing, and dance, all leading up to our final showcase on Friday, July 14th!

In the Spotlight and Behind the Stage (Grade 8 – Grade 12)

Monday, July 17th, through Friday, July 21st · 10:00am to 2:00pm

Registration deadline is Saturday, July 15th



Join our summer camp and “Rediscover” choreography and numbers from prior seasons on the Roxy stage! We will have a “break out” hour every day to allow time to focus on your heart’s true passion, be it dance, acting, or the technical aspects of theatre. All of your hard work will culminate in a final showcase review on Friday, July 21st, where you, the student, will reimagine performances from some of Roxy’s favorite shows!

Registration is $150.00/week and available at roxyregionaltheatre.org/education/summertheatre. The registration deadline is the Saturday prior to each week of classes. Students are welcome to bring a snack and water if needed.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org.