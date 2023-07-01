Austin Peay State University Golf’s Chelsea Harris, Amanda Phillips selected to OVC 75th Anniversary Women’s Golf Team

Brentwood, TN – The Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) named a pair of Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf greats to its 75th Anniversary Women’s Golf Team, Friday.

To celebrate the league’s accomplishments, a committee working with current and former schools captured the “best-of-the-best” in each sport and marked the top athletes in league history with 75th Anniversary Teams across all OVC sports.

The OVC compiled a similar listing during the 40th and 50th anniversaries of the league.

Chelsea Harris, a 2017 inductee to the Austin Peay State University Hall of Fame, and Amanda Phillips were among the 21 golfers to earn recognition on the OVC’s 75th Anniversary Team.

Chelsea Harris | 2008-11

The only women’s golfer in the Austin Peay State University Hall of Fame, Harris is the only player in program history to earn an All-OVC nod in four-straight seasons with a second-team selection as a freshman and first-team honors the next three seasons.

However, that feat isn’t just a rarity for Austin Peay State University golfers because Harris is one of just five in league history to earn four-straight all-conference selections. Harris was also the OVC Individual Medalist and Women’s Golfer of the Year after being a 45-hole, rain-shortened conference championship by five strokes at Greystone Golf Club by five strokes in 2010.

Harris also earned OVC All-Tournament selections all four years of her career thanks to four-straight top-five finishes at the conference championship. At the time her collegiate career ended, Harris held the Austin Peay State University’s 18, 36, and 54-hole scoring records and while those marks may have been eclipsed in recent years, her round 69 at the 2008 Great Smokies Intercollegiate is still tied for fifth-best in program history.

Amanda Phillips | 2000-03

There is always a first and for Austin Peay State University women’s golf, that first is almost always Phillips. The first women’s golfer to break 70 in program history, would be Phillips, who shot a 69 at the 2001 OVC Championship.



The first Governor to earn a First Team All-OVC selection, Phillips, again. The first player in program history to win Individual Medalist Honors, OVC Player of the Year, and earn OVC All-Tournament honors, once again, it’s Phillips, who shot a 222 at the 2001 OVC Championship to win by at Swan Lake Golf Course in Clarksville.



On top of all those firsts, Phillips earned three First Team All-OVC selections during her time at APSU and that is a mark that has only been matched by the likes of Harris, Jessica Cathey, and Taylor Dedmen.