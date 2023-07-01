77.2 F
Saturday, July 1, 2023
Austin Peay State University Golf’s Chelsea Harris, Amanda Phillips selected to OVC 75th Anniversary Women’s Golf Team

By News Staff
Austin Peay State University has Two Greats selected to OVC 75th Anniversary Women’s Golf Team. (APSU Sports Information)
APSU Women's GolfBrentwood, TN – The Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) named a pair of Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf greats to its 75th Anniversary Women’s Golf Team, Friday.

To celebrate the league’s accomplishments, a committee working with current and former schools captured the “best-of-the-best” in each sport and marked the top athletes in league history with 75th Anniversary Teams across all OVC sports.

The OVC compiled a similar listing during the 40th and 50th anniversaries of the league.


Chelsea Harris, a 2017 inductee to the Austin Peay State University Hall of Fame, and Amanda Phillips were among the 21 golfers to earn recognition on the OVC’s 75th Anniversary Team.

Chelsea Harris | 2008-11

The only women’s golfer in the Austin Peay State University Hall of Fame, Harris is the only player in program history to earn an All-OVC nod in four-straight seasons with a second-team selection as a freshman and first-team honors the next three seasons.

However, that feat isn’t just a rarity for Austin Peay State University golfers because Harris is one of just five in league history to earn four-straight all-conference selections. Harris was also the OVC Individual Medalist and Women’s Golfer of the Year after being a 45-hole, rain-shortened conference championship by five strokes at Greystone Golf Club by five strokes in 2010.

Harris also earned OVC All-Tournament selections all four years of her career thanks to four-straight top-five finishes at the conference championship. At the time her collegiate career ended, Harris held the Austin Peay State University’s 18, 36, and 54-hole scoring records and while those marks may have been eclipsed in recent years, her round 69 at the 2008 Great Smokies Intercollegiate is still tied for fifth-best in program history.

Amanda Phillips | 2000-03

There is always a first and for Austin Peay State University women’s golf, that first is almost always Phillips. The first women’s golfer to break 70 in program history, would be Phillips, who shot a 69 at the 2001 OVC Championship.
 
The first Governor to earn a First Team All-OVC selection, Phillips, again. The first player in program history to win Individual Medalist Honors, OVC Player of the Year, and earn OVC All-Tournament honors, once again, it’s Phillips, who shot a 222 at the 2001 OVC Championship to win by at Swan Lake Golf Course in Clarksville.
 
On top of all those firsts, Phillips earned three First Team All-OVC selections during her time at APSU and that is a mark that has only been matched by the likes of Harris, Jessica Cathey, and Taylor Dedmen.

