Fort Campbell to hold Independence Day Celebration on July 4th

Fort Campbell, KY – Fort Campbell Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation will host an Independence Day Celebration on Tuesday, July 4th, 2023 with a free concert featuring Lynyrd Skynyrd, Stone Temple Pilots, and special guest Cassadee Pope. The celebration will include a Family Fun Zone and conclude with a fireworks display.

Lynyrd Skynyrd returns this year determined to entertain Soldiers and their Families after severe weather caused the band’s performance to be canceled during last year’s Independence Day Celebration.

The concert with opening act Cassadee Pope at 6:00pm, Stone Temple Pilots at 7:00pm, and headlining Lynyrd Skynyrd at 8:30pm.

The Independence Day Celebration will be held at the Division Parade Field located, 6390 Desert Storm Avenue.

The celebration begins at 4:00pm with the Family Fun Zone. The event is free and open to the public. Non-DOD ID cardholders will need to enter post through TC Freeman Gate (Gate 4) or Gate 7 beginning at 4:00pm.

Be prepared with your vehicle registration, proof of insurance, and a valid photo ID for each person in the vehicle age 16 and over. All vehicles entering the installation are subject to be searched. Non-DOD ID card holders arriving at Gates 4 or 7 before 4:00pm will require a visitor’s pass.

Attendees are encouraged to wear a hat, bring sunscreen, and drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated.

Additionally, people can bring blankets or lawn chairs for seating on the lawn of the Division Parade Field to enjoy the concert and fireworks. Personal fireworks, firearms, outside alcohol, drinks in glass bottles or cans, grills, and pets are not permitted.