Clarksville Fire Rescue swears in Three New Firefighters

Clarksville, TN – On Friday, June 30th, 2023, Clarksville Fire Rescue (CFR) held a swearing-in ceremony for three new firefighters in the Mayor’s Office. Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts administered the oath to the new firefighters in front of family and friends.

After the oath, family members had the honor of pinning the badges on the uniforms and presenting the new helmets to the firefighters. The new firefighters from Recruit Class 02-23 are Jonathan Barnett, Joseph Farrell, and Jacob Morton.

“CFR is happy to announce the hiring and quick transition of these three firefighters,” stated Fire Chief Freddie Montgomery Jr.

“With the support of Mayor Pitts and the City Council, CFR is able to be competitive and attract certified and talented applicants like these young men. With this flexibility, we are able to transition them quickly and put them right to work, using their experience, technical expertise, and dedication to be assets to the city of Clarksville,” Chief Montgomery Jr. said.

All of the firefighters have received their assignments and will soon be responding to calls throughout the city.