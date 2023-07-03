Marsha Blackburn Report: Celebrating America’s Birthday

Washington, D.C. – 247 years ago, America’s founders endorsed a revolutionary idea: We the People should control the government, not a monarch or bureaucrats. Our Declaration of Independence, penned in 1776, is more than a few sentences – it is our very first breath as a nation.

On July 4th, we celebrate the notion that our government is intended to preserve the God-given rights of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.

As we prepare for Independence Day, I hope you reflect on how lucky we are to live in this country and remember the lessons of our nation’s founding.

Weekly Rundown

With Independence Day around the corner, many families can’t even afford a holiday meal. In one year, lettuce is up 9.4%, potato salad is up 7.1%, and buns cost 12.5% more. I spoke on the Senate floor about the Biden administration’s reckless spending agenda.

Since taking office, Mexican President Andres Manuel López Obrador has sought to dismantle counter-narcotics cooperation with the United States. I sent a letter to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Secretary of State Antony Blinken urging the Biden administration to use every diplomatic tool available to persuade the Mexican government to counter the national security threat posed by Mexican drug cartels.

This week, I continued my 95 County Tour, visiting the University of Tennessee in Knox County and a new healthcare facility in Fentress County. I also met with local officials in Pickett County, Morgan County, Anderson County, Scott County, Campbell County, Overton County, and Union County.

Also on the 95 County Tour, I discussed inflation in Giles County, visited the Warrior Veteran Museum in Lincoln County, met with the leadership of Jack Daniel’s in Moore County, and spoke about the fentanyl crisis in Franklin County.

Step aside Texas – Tennessee is now home to the world’s largest Buc-cees! It was great to be in Sevier County earlier this week for the grand opening. In addition to serving great food, Buc-cees will help provide jobs and economic growth to the area.

