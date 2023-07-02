Nashville Sounds loses to Memphis Redbirds in extra innings, 9-8

Memphis, TN – The Nashville Sounds (44-35, 4-1) rallied back from three separate deficits, but were walked off in a dramatic 9-8 loss to the Memphis Redbirds (40-40, 1-4) on Sunday night at AutoZone Park. The loss was Nashville’s first of the second half and snapped a five-game winning streak.

The Redbirds struck early against Sounds starter Pedro Fernandez, plating three in the first inning with a pair of home runs. The Sounds got on the board with Skye Bolt’s double to right in the fourth.

Mike Brosseau tallied another with a solo homer in the fifth, his second and the team’s 11th clout of the series. Cam Devanney tied the game when Josh VanMeter lined a single that slipped by the Redbirds’ centerfielder. But another Memphis homer in the bottom of the inning left the Sounds facing a 5-3 disadvantage after five frames.

The score held there until the top of the seventh when Keston Hiura stepped into the box with a man on every base and two outs. Hiura scorched a line drive to the wall in right field and cleared the bags, putting Nashville back on top 6-5.

Abner Uribe relieved Fernandez in the sixth, fanning a pair of Redbirds over 1.1 innings. Peter Strzelecki finished off the seventh, but ran into trouble in the eighth inning, walking in the tying run and departing with the bases loaded and one out. Thyago Vieira took over for him, allowing a two-run single that put Memphis ahead.

But the Sounds refused to go quietly. After VanMeter drove in Sal Frelick in the ninth, Abraham Toro smashed a game-tying double that bounced over the right field wall, forcing extra innings. The Sounds did not score in their half of the 10th, leaving the door open for Memphis to win on Matt Koperniak’s pinch-hit walk-off single off Luis Contreras (L, 1-2). Nashville has suffered five walk-off losses and is 8-5 in extra-inning contests.

Hiura led the way with two hits and three RBI. He, Bolt, and Toro combined for five RBI with two outs.

Nashville will wrap up the series tomorrow night. Right-hander Caleb Boushley (4-4, 4.63) gets the start for the Sounds against the Redbirds’ Thomas Parsons (0-4, 7.24) in a rematch of the series opener. The first pitch is set for 6:35pm CT at AutoZone Park.

Post-Game Notes

Abraham Toro has 10 runs batted in this series, the most by a Sounds player in any single series in 2023. Brice Turang (June vs. Gwinnett) and Keston Hiura (April vs. Omaha) previously shared the high mark with nine each.

Keston Hiura knocked in his 10 th go-ahead run of the season with his bases-clearing double in the seventh. This leads all Nashville hitters.

go-ahead run of the season with his bases-clearing double in the seventh. This leads all Nashville hitters. Cam Devanney has reached base safely in each of his last 11 contests. He’s batting .353 (12-for-34) with three doubles, a triple, three homers, and nine RBI since the streak began on June 13th.

Josh VanMeter extended his on-base streak to 11 games tonight. He’s batting .257 (9-for-35) with a double, three homers, six RBI, and 13 walks dating back to April 15th. His bases-on-balls streak ended at eight games.

