Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for Clarksville-Montgomery County

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Clarksville-Montgomery County and parts of Middle Tennessee.

The Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 8:00pm tonight.

Counties Affected

Benton County, Cannon County, Carroll County, Cheatham County, Clay County, Crockett County, Davidson County, Decatur County, DeKalb County, Dickson County, Dyer County, Fentress County, Gibson County, Haywood County, Henderson County, Henry County, Hickman County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Jackson County, Lake County, Lauderdale County, Macon County, Madison County, Montgomery County, Obion County, Overton County, Perry County, Pickett County, Putnam County, Robertson County, Rutherford County, Smith County, Stewart County, Sumner County, Tipton County, Trousdale County, Weakley County, Williamson County, and Wilson County.