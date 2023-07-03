Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for July 3rd, 2023

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of July 3rd, 2023.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Nala is a female, adult Bloodhound and she is ready to celebrate the holiday!! She is current on all vaccinations, spayed, and can go home the same day! Come for a meet and greet, take her for a walk, and fall in love with your new best friend!! For more extensive details MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

Tau & Pi are young male Domestic Shorthair cats. They are litter trained, fully vetted, and neutered. They can be adopted together or separately. Come check them out! They are ready to go home the same day since they are neutered! They will make someone a wonderful family addition.

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Ron Purrgundy is a young, male Domestic shorthair cat. He is fully vetted, neutered, litter trained and loves all the attention and belly rubs! He is good with other cats, children and dogs. Ron is content sitting on your lap or by your side, just chilling out. He’s looking for his forever family and says, “ Stay Classy, Clarksville “ ( If you know..you know )

Ron Purrgundy can be found through the Finders Keepers Cat Rescue, message them on FB or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Rorie is a 12-week-old female domestic shorthair kitten. Fully vetted, spayed, litter trained, FIV/FELV tested negative and dewormed.

She can be found through the Cat Adoption Team (CATS). Contact Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Drako is a handsome, 3-year-old male Pit Bull mix. Drako was found abandoned at 9 weeks old and brought into rescue and is still looking for his forever family. He is a wonderful boy, full of lots of love, excitement, and energy.

He would prefer to be the only pet in the home for all the love and attention. Drako would benefit from a strong leader who will set boundaries and be willing to continue this smart guy’s training.

He will thrive in an active home where he can go on walks and hiking and jogging with his people. A fenced yard and lots of stimulating and challenging activities that will help channel his energy would be perfect. Remember he is still a young guy and as they always say, a tired dog is a happy dog! This boy deserves his own forever family!



If you think Drako will be a great addition, please come for a meet and greet through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Atlas is an adult male Pit Bull Terrier mix. He is so loyal to his people, he will be your velcro boy. He is fully vetted, house/crate trained, and neutered. He is great with children, very curious about whatever they are doing, and does well with primarily male dogs.

Meet and greet is required especially if another male dog is in the home. He is super loving, playful and ready for all adventures with his forever family. This boy would love an active home where he can go on hikes, swimming, and be part of the family.

Atlas can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, or www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Elenor is a 3-month-old female Pit Bull Terrier mix. She is so playful, smart, affectionate, and friendly. She has age-appropriate vaccinations, microchipped, and when old enough will be spayed at the rescue’s vet or if you choose your vet they will reimburse $50.00. She has a super spunky, funny personality and loves everyone! She is good with kids and other dogs. Come for a meet and greet!

For more details and information you can find Elenor through Twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.401.6737 and www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Amelia is a young female mixed breed. She is fully vetted including rabies vaccinations and is spayed. She is very shy but has so much love to give. She needs her people around or she will go in a crate if she needs to be left alone.

She gets along with other dogs but needs to be fed separately as she was found starving and emaciated and it will take time for her to learn that food will always be available. A family or her special person needs to be invested and fully committed to continuing her training and helping her become her best self! She has so much love and potential.



If you are looking for that special new family member please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Antares is a young male Mackerel Tabby kitten. He is roughly 10 weeks old, fully vetted, neutered, and litter trained. This lovebug enjoys being with his people so much he literally wraps himself around your neck like a scarf!

Antares absolutely loves playing with his siblings, plays hard and long with them, and would really benefit from another high-energy, playful cat in the home. He is good with children as well but has not been around dogs.

To set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their FB page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.

Hot Rod’s Garage Senior Sanctuary

Nelson is a young, male, medium size Beagle. He is friendly, playful, smart, quiet, and loving. He is fully vetted, neutered, and house-trained. He has done well around young children and has been with other dogs but prefers not to share the love so he might do better at first as the only pet.

He is so affectionate and loves to give kisses. He will make a wonderful companion and adventure buddy. If you think Nelson will be a great fit in your life and you can be that special friend, please contact the rescue.

For more details call 931.801.1907 or email Hrgsrsanc@gmail.com https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1GwXSlg0hKDKniRHmrTkHuRwGG9s-3GQ8Ke1Ftdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Smokey is a one and half-year-old handsome Pit Bull terrier mix. He weighs in at approximately 50 pounds, is microchipped and is fully vetted, on HW and flea and tick prevention, and is scheduled to be neutered. He is crate trained, no accidents in the house, and has done very well with children.

He has lived with other dogs and does well, but can get a little bossy with other males but that will likely improve once he is neutered. He will be a wonderful companion for all your adventures! His adoption fees come with a free training evaluation AT Legend Acres and 50% off 2 months of Parapooper Scooper if you live in their service area.

To find out more about Smokey, you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/smokey or message them on Facebook at facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel. You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org