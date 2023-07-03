Land Between the Lakes taking Applications for Quota Deer Hunts now through July 31st

Land Between the Lakes – Applications for firearm quota deer hunts at Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area are available online July 1st-31st: – Applications for firearm quota deer hunts at Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area are available online July 1st-31st: https://lblquotahunt.usedirect.com/Web/Home.aspx . Quota hunt online application fees are $10.00.

Quota hunts provide unique recreational opportunities within the region and help maintain healthy deer populations. Land Between the Lakes offers both adult and youth quota deer hunts.

Quota deer hunt dates for the 2023-2024 season at Land Between the Lakes.

Kentucky

Youth Quota Hunts: November 4th-5th and December 16th-17th, ages 15 and younger

Adult Quota Hunt: November 17th-19th

Tennessee

Youth Quota Hunts: November 4th-5th and December 16th-17th, ages 6-16

Adult Quota Hunts: October 27th-29th and November 17th-19th

Kentucky and Tennessee quota hunt permits include two deer, including only one antlered buck, unless an antlered buck has already been harvested in Land Between the Lakes by any means. Deer harvested at Land Between the Lakes count towards statewide bag limits, except on youth quota hunts.

All youth drawn for the November youth quota hunt may also hunt the December youth quota hunt using those same Hunt Areas they were drawn to use. There is no separate drawing for the December hunt. One adult over the age of 21 must accompany and supervise each youth.

All hunters must carry on their person the following items: Land Between the Lakes quota hunt permit, appropriate state hunting license, hunter use permit, and hunter safety card as required by state regulations.