Monday, July 3, 2023
Visit Clarksville announces 2023-2024 Board Appointments

(L to R) Josh Romaker and Garnett Ladd.

Visit Clarksville TennesseeClarksville, TN – Visit Clarksville announces two new appointments to its board of directors for terms of service that begin July 1st, 2023. Board members are appointed jointly by the Clarksville and Montgomery County mayors.

Appointed to a three-year term is Garnett Ladd, a lifelong resident of Clarksville. He is past president of W. G. Ladd Oil Company Inc. and vice president of L&C Shredding, LLC.

Ladd has served in leadership roles on several boards including past president of United Way and past alumni chair for Leadership Clarksville.

Josh Romaker, owner of Star Spangled Brewing Company, will serve a one-year term following the resignation of Allen Moser. Romaker retired from the Army after 22 years of service, the last 12 being in special forces at Fort Campbell as a Green Beret.

