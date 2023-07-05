City of Clarksville receives $450,000 grant for Sidewalk Projects

Clarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville has more than 16 sidewalk projects underway to improve livability and walkability in Clarksville, many of which are preparing to enter the final phases of completion.
One of these projects, located on Greenwood Avenue, recently received a $450,000 construction grant from the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT).
“Our sidewalk improvement program is a vital component of the City’s overall Transportation 2020+ Master Plan,” said Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts. “We fully understand how important it is for the safety of our residents and livability of our neighborhoods, and we are committed to staying on track with it.”
Sidewalk projects can typically be divided into three phases; design, right-of-way acquisition and construction. Here’s how current projects are progressing.
Design Phase
During the design phase, sidewalk projects undergo surveys, utility coordination and planning by engineers to ensure the project can move forward quickly and efficiently.
The following projects are currently in this phase:
-
Tiny Town Road
-
Ringgold Road
-
Richview Road
-
E Street
-
Beech Street
-
Thornberry Road to Cardinal Lane
-
Crossland Avenue
-
State Highway 48/13 Phase 2
-
Hazelwood Road
Right-of-Way Acquisition
In the right-of-way acquisition phase, the city conducts title searches, property appraisals, and individual property negotiations in order to acquire the land needed to create new sidewalks.
Projects undergoing right-of-way acquisition include:
-
Greenwood Avenue
-
Peachers Mill Road
-
Glenhurst Way to Meriweather Road
-
Golden Eagle Way to Northeast schools complex
-
Old Russellville Pike
-
North Liberty Church Road/ Appleton Drive
-
Roedeer Drive
Construction
The final phase of a sidewalk project is construction, during which the new sidewalk is actually implemented. No projects are currently in the construction phase; however, several projects are preparing to enter this step, according to the Street Department.
For updates on sidewalks, as well as other infrastructure projects, citizens can visit the Transportation 2020+ Plan website.