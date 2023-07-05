City of Clarksville receives $450,000 grant for Sidewalk Projects

Clarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville has more than 16 sidewalk projects underway to improve livability and walkability in Clarksville, many of which are preparing to enter the final phases of completion.

One of these projects, located on Greenwood Avenue, recently received a $450,000 construction grant from the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT).

“Our sidewalk improvement program is a vital component of the City’s overall Transportation 2020+ Master Plan,” said Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts. “We fully understand how important it is for the safety of our residents and livability of our neighborhoods, and we are committed to staying on track with it.”

Sidewalk projects can typically be divided into three phases; design, right-of-way acquisition and construction. Here’s how current projects are progressing.

Design Phase

During the design phase, sidewalk projects undergo surveys, utility coordination and planning by engineers to ensure the project can move forward quickly and efficiently.

The following projects are currently in this phase:

Tiny Town Road

Ringgold Road

Richview Road

E Street

Beech Street

Thornberry Road to Cardinal Lane

Crossland Avenue

State Highway 48/13 Phase 2

Hazelwood Road

Right-of-Way Acquisition

In the right-of-way acquisition phase, the city conducts title searches, property appraisals, and individual property negotiations in order to acquire the land needed to create new sidewalks.

Projects undergoing right-of-way acquisition include:

Greenwood Avenue

Peachers Mill Road

Glenhurst Way to Meriweather Road

Golden Eagle Way to Northeast schools complex

Old Russellville Pike

North Liberty Church Road/ Appleton Drive

Roedeer Drive

Construction

The final phase of a sidewalk project is construction, during which the new sidewalk is actually implemented. No projects are currently in the construction phase; however, several projects are preparing to enter this step, according to the Street Department.

For updates on sidewalks, as well as other infrastructure projects, citizens can visit the Transportation 2020+ Plan website.