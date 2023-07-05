Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce July 2023 Events, Announcements

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce’s upcoming events and announcements during the month of July.

The Chamber’s Business After Hours will be held Thursday, July 20th from 5:00pm-7:00pm., hosted by The Clarksville Regional Airport, at 200A Outlaw Field Road. This networking event is offered at no cost to Chamber members. For more information, contact Tina Parker at tparker@clarksville.tn.us.

The Clarksville Chamber of Commerce and Workforce Essentials are partnering to offer you and your employees Business Skills Training classes. For any organizations seeking to upgrade employee skills, raise morale, and increase productivity. Session 1 will be held Wednesday, July 19th, from 8:00am-9:00am, focused on Creating Your Vision for Business. Session 2 will be held Tuesday, July 25th, from 8:00am-9:00am, focused on Business and Regulatory Training. All sessions will be held at the American Job Center, 523 Madison Street, Suite B, Clarksville, TN 37040. To register, and for more information please visit, https://www.clarksvillechamber.com/business-skills-training/.

The Clarksville Chamber of Commerce and UT Center for Industrial Services are partnering to offer a free training seminar on Government Contracting for Manufacturers. Join us Wednesday, July 19th from 11:00am to 1:00pm at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology, 135 International Blvd. to learn more about how your business can successfully bid on manufacturing contracts with the U.S. Government. Seats are limited, and lunch will be provided. To register, or for more information please visit, https://tnapex.ecenterdirect.com/events/4088.