Nashville Sounds crushes it the Ninth to take down Columbus Clippers, 15-14

Nashville, TN – Tyrone Taylor scored the game-winning run, bolting from third on Abraham Toro’s infield popup that somehow dropped as the Nashville Sounds (46-35, 6-2) won 15-14 over the Columbus Clippers (38-44, 5-3) on Wednesday night at First Horizon Park.

It was Nashville’s eighth walk-off win of the season and quite possibly the most bizarre triumph in franchise history.

The Sounds seemed to have control after seven innings, leading 9-3. Columbus had other plans, stringing together eight hits in a seven-run top of the eighth that gave the Clippers a 10-9 advantage. Keston Hiura brought things even with a RBI single, then Josh VanMeter scored on a wild pitch that put Nashville up 11-10 with three outs left.

Columbus kept hitting in the ninth, getting four singles to go back up 14-11. However, Clippers reliever Randy Labaut (0-1) could not throw strikes. After walking five straight Sounds to bring Nashville within a run, Jason Bilous entered and walked Skye Bolt to bring in the tying run. Luis Urías struck out for the second out of the frame before Toro’s popup about 20 feet in front of home plate was dropped by Columbus’ catcher Bryan Lavastida to bring in the winning run.

Taylor, Toro and Hiura each added homers in the contest, with Taylor crushing a two-run shot in the first, Toro going yard with a solo shot in the fourth, and Hiura getting the team’s third homer in the sixth.

Jason Alexander took a no-decision despite five strong innings in his third rehab start with Nashville. The 30-year-old kept Columbus to a couple of runs on six hits with three strikeouts. Abner Uribe worked a season-long two innings while giving up an earned run with two strikeouts in the process, helping preserve the then 9-3 advantage.

Nick Bennett picked up his first Triple-A win in just his second appearance at the level. He gave up four runs (3 ER) on four hits in the ninth, but unlike his counterparts for Columbus, did manage to record three outs.

Each of Nashville’s nine starters reached base in the contest, pounding out 13 hits with 11 walks. Taylor (3-for-5, 3 R, 4 RBI) and Hiura (3-for-4, 2 R, 3 RBI) led the team with three hits each. Frelick extended his hitting streak with a single and walked three times. Toro and Payton Henry also tallied a couple of hits.

Game three of the six-game series is tomorrow night for Throwback Thursday. Right-hander and Milwaukee’s No. 30 prospect Justin Jarvis makes his Triple-A debut for the Nashville Sounds. Left-hander Daniel Norris (2-4, 6.39) gets the start for the Columbus Clippers. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm CT.

Post-Game Notes

In three rehab starts, Jason Alexander is 1-0 with a 1.80 ERA (15.0 IP/3 ER).

Since joining the team on MLB rehab on June 29th, Tyrone Taylor is batting .286 (6-for-21) with a double, three homers, seven RBI, and three walks in five games.

The Sounds scored at least one run in eight of nine innings, capped off by a four-run ninth.

