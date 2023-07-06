APSU Baseball associate head coach Jake Hendrick resigns

Clarksville, TN – Jake Hendrick, who served as associate head coach and pitching coach for the Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team last season, has resigned to accept the Queen’s head coaching position.

“I’m excited for Jake and his family,” said APSU head baseball coach Roland Fanning. “Queens hired the right guy for the job, which is great for the ASUN Conference and Austin Peay State University. It shows we are building something special here, and special people get great opportunities when that happens.”

“I thank Jake and his wife, Danielle, for believing in us a year ago and coming to Clarksville. We will miss them greatly, but we couldn’t be more excited for them!” Fanning stated.

In his season at Austin Peay State University, Hendrick led a Governors’ pitching staff that recorded 516 strikeouts and 26 wins. It was just the second time in program history a staff recorded 500 strikeouts in a season. The 516 strikeouts were 55th among Division I teams before the NCAA tournament. The team’s 9.39 strikeouts per nine innings was the third-best mark in Govs history and ranked 59th among Division I teams.

Austin Peay State University won seven more games than the year prior, with Hendrick on the staff and leading the pitching. It was the first year-to-year win improvement in three seasons and the most significant single-season improvement since 2016. The APSU Govs finished eighth in their first season of ASUN competition, qualified for the ASUN tournament, and won their first ASUN postseason game.

Individually, starting pitcher Jacob Kush recorded 81 strikeouts and finished the season 18th on the APSU Govs single-season strikeouts list. Reliever Davin Pollard recorded six saves to finish 12th on APSU’s single-season saves list.