Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball releases ASUN Schedule

Atlanta, GA – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team and the ASUN Conference unveiled the Governors’ 16-game 2023-24 conference schedule, Wednesday.

The Governors host eight conference games at the new F&M Bank Arena and travel to six states during league play. All dates are subject to change, with tip-off times to be announced at a later date.

Austin Peay State University hosts Bellarmine (January 4th) and Eastern Kentucky (January 6th) to open their second ASUN slate, before hitting the road for games against North Alabama (January 11th) and Central Arkansas (January 13th).

The APSU Govs went 5-0 against their opening quartet of opponents last season, including 2-0 against Eastern Kentucky, who they defeated in the ASUN Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinals.

After their matchup against the Sugar Bears, APSU returns to Clarksville for its longest homestand of ASUN play when it hosts Lipscomb (January 20th), Stetson (January 25th), and the defending ASUN Champions Florida Gulf Coast (January 27th).

February opens with three-straight road games in as many states, as the APSU Govs face Kennesaw State (February 1st), Queens (February 3rd), and North Florida (February 7th) before hosting Jacksonville (February 1st) to kick off four-straight games in the Volunteer State.

After a trip down I-24 for its second meeting against Lipscomb (February 17th) – who APSU split its two-game series with last season – it hosts Central Arkansas (February 22nd) and North Alabama (February 24th) for the penultimate week of the regular season.

The final week of ASUN play finds the Govs in the Bluegrass State, to face Eastern Kentucky (February 29th) and Bellarmine (March 2nd).

The 2023-24 ASUN Women’s Basketball Championship consists of the top five teams from the East and West Divisions, with the No. 1 seed in each division hosting the first two rounds. The semifinals and championship games are then hosted by the top remaining seed.

Schedule Notes

All-Time Against the Slate: Austin Peay State University is 75-65 all-time against its 11 ASUN opponents, with its most wins against a single opponent being 38 against Eastern Kentucky.

Austin Peay State University is 75-65 all-time against its 11 ASUN opponents, with its most wins against a single opponent being 38 against Eastern Kentucky. Big Names Returning: Shamarre Hale – 2023 ASUN Sixth Player of the Year, a Second Team All-ASUN Selection, and an ASUN Tournament honoree – highlights Austin Peay State University’s five returning players. She is joined by Anala Nelson, Briah Hampton, Tiya Douglas, and Gabby Zapata Smalls.

Shamarre Hale – 2023 ASUN Sixth Player of the Year, a Second Team All-ASUN Selection, and an ASUN Tournament honoree – highlights Austin Peay State University’s five returning players. She is joined by Anala Nelson, Briah Hampton, Tiya Douglas, and Gabby Zapata Smalls. Reloaded: The APSU Govs’ five returnees are joined by seven newcomers, including six transfers. Kaili Chamberlin, Alyssa Hargrove, Cur’Tiera Haywood, Sandra Lin, JaNiah Newell, Abby Carter, and La’Nya Foster all are set to make their APSU debuts this fall.

The APSU Govs’ five returnees are joined by seven newcomers, including six transfers. Kaili Chamberlin, Alyssa Hargrove, Cur’Tiera Haywood, Sandra Lin, JaNiah Newell, Abby Carter, and La’Nya Foster all are set to make their APSU debuts this fall. Britt’s Back: Head coach Brittany Young returns for her third year in Clarksville. Young has the most wins by a head coach through their first two seasons in Clarksville (37) and signed a contract extension through the 2027-28 season in April.

Head coach Brittany Young returns for her third year in Clarksville. Young has the most wins by a head coach through their first two seasons in Clarksville (37) and signed a contract extension through the 2027-28 season in April. New on the Sideline: Assistant coach Nicole Razor returns for the third-straight season, but is joined by a trio of coaching and support staff members, as assistant coaches Delmar Carey and Rachel Travis, and director of player development Peggy Knight are new to the Governors’ sideline this season.

