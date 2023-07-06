Visit Clarksville reports July Sporting Events to Generate $3.5 Million in Visitor Spending

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville will be hosting several sporting events across Montgomery County throughout July 2023.

The events are expected to have combined visitor spending of $3.5 million.

Tournaments include:

TCS Volunteer State Cup July 1st- 2nd

United Southern Girls Fastpitch USGF Softball World Series July 6th-9th

4th Grade/10U AAU Boys Basketball World Championship July 12th-15th

The Show Hockey Tournament July 21st-23rd

Music City Collegiate League (MCCL) will finish its season on July 15th

About Visit Clarksville

The Clarksville-Montgomery County Tourism Commission was established by the State of Tennessee in 1979 to positively influence tourism in the Clarksville-Montgomery County area by promoting tourist attractions, hosting conventions, and tours, and engaging in large-scale marketing efforts.

In 2015, the organization adopted the Visit Clarksville brand. Visit Clarksville is governed by a nine-member board of directors and is funded by a portion of the local hotel-motel tax.

In 2021, tourism spending in Montgomery County totaled $340.5 million, according to an annual report from the US Travel Association, Tourism Economics, and U.S. Census Bureau.