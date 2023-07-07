APSU Golf’s Kaley Campbell, Kady Foshaug, Maggie Glass, Erica Scutt earn WGCA All-American Scholar honors

Coral Springs, FL – Four Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golfers were among the 1,401 nationwide honorees to earn Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) All-American Scholar honors for the 2022-23 year, the organization announced Thursday.

Kady Foshaug (marketing) earned her third-consecutive WGCA honor while Kaley Campbell (biochemistry), Maggie Glass (marketing), and Erica Scutt (marketing) all earned WGCA honors for the second-straight academic year.

All four of the APSU Governors that earned WGCA honors have received this recognition in each year of their collegiate career.

“All four of these young women are the hardest workers on and off the golf course,” said head coach Jessica Combs – who was a four-time WGCA All-American Scholar during her collegiate career at Austin Peay State University. “Their dedication to their studies is evident with this special honor, and I couldn’t be prouder of them. I have no doubt they will continue to lead by example this coming school year as well.”

With four earning WGCA All-American honors this year, Austin Peay State University has had 59 total golfers earn these honors with at least one selection every year since 2005-06. The Governors four WGCA All-American Scholar selections this season are one shy of the program-record five selections, a mark which the APSU Govs matched during the 2021-22 academic year.

The WGCA All-American Scholar Golf Teams recognize the outstanding academic and athletic achievements in women’s college golf. Recognized as having one of the highest standards for selection to these teams in college athletics, women’s golfers must have an overall cumulative grade point average of 3.50 or higher (on a 4.00 scale) for the entirety of their collegiate career and have played in 50 percent of their school’s regularly scheduled competitive rounds during the year – counting rounds as an individual and the conference tournament.

