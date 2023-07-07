Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball releases 16-Game ASUN Schedule

Atlanta, GA – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball and first-year head coach Corey Gipson have a heading for the upcoming 2023-24 season, with the ASUN Conference announcing the Governors’ 16-game conference slate Thursday.

“Our staff and players are looking forward to competing in the ASUN space,” said Gipson. “The core teams remaining in the conference all bring respectable and unique styles of play.”

The Governors’ 2023-24 ASUN season features eight games in the new F&M Bank Arena, including six of the final eight contests. All dates are subject to change, with tip-off times announced at a later date.

Austin Peay State University’s second ASUN campaign tips off with three-straight games in enemy territory, beginning with back-to-back outings in the Bluegrass State against Bellarmine (January 4th) and Eastern Kentucky (January 6th), followed by a January 13th contest against in-state rival Lipscomb.

The APSU Govs host North Alabama (January 18th) for the program’s first ASUN game in F&M Bank Arena and conclude the brief homestand against Central Arkansas (January 20th).

Back on the road, the APSU Govs face Stetson (January 25th), Florida Gulf Coast (January 27th), and Jacksonville (January 31st) in the Sunshine State before beginning the home-dominant second half of league play.

February tips off with three-straight home matchups against North Florida (February 3rd), the reigning ASUN Regular-Season and Tournament Champions Kennesaw State (February 8th), and Queens (February 10th).

The final road trip of the regular season takes APSU to Central Arkansas (February 15th) and North Alabama (February 17th), before closing the season with its second three-game homestand against Lipscomb (February 24th), Eastern Kentucky (February 28th), and Bellarmine (March 1st).

The 2023-24 ASUN Men’s Basketball Championship consists of the top five teams from the East and West Division, with the two division winners hosting the opening two rounds. The semifinals and championship games are then hosted by the top remaining seeds.

Schedule Notes

All-Time Against the Schedule: Austin Peay is 144-117 all-time against ASUN opposition, with its most wins against a single opponent being 64 against Eastern Kentucky. The Govs also have a .500-or-better winning percentage against eight of 11 ASUN teams.

Austin Peay is 144-117 all-time against ASUN opposition, with its most wins against a single opponent being 64 against Eastern Kentucky. The Govs also have a .500-or-better winning percentage against eight of 11 ASUN teams. Division Play: The ASUN returned to divisions for the first time since the 1997-98 season. The Govs are joined in the West Division by Lipscomb, Bellarmine, Eastern Kentucky, North Alabama, and Central Arkansas. They are 137-107 all-time against the group.

The ASUN returned to divisions for the first time since the 1997-98 season. The Govs are joined in the West Division by Lipscomb, Bellarmine, Eastern Kentucky, North Alabama, and Central Arkansas. They are 137-107 all-time against the group. Weekday-Weekend Split: APSU plays eight games on Saturday, with the remaining contests split between Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday matchups (five Thursday, two Wednesday, one Friday).

APSU plays eight games on Saturday, with the remaining contests split between Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday matchups (five Thursday, two Wednesday, one Friday). Gipson Returns Home: Corey Gipson was named the 14th head coach in Austin Peay men’s basketball history, on March 12th, after spending last season as the head coach at Northwestern State. A two-time graduate of Austin Peay, Gipson played two seasons for the Governors (2002-04) and served as an assistant coach for the Governors for three seasons (2012-15).

Corey Gipson was named the 14th head coach in Austin Peay men’s basketball history, on March 12th, after spending last season as the head coach at Northwestern State. A two-time graduate of Austin Peay, Gipson played two seasons for the Governors (2002-04) and served as an assistant coach for the Governors for three seasons (2012-15). A Whole New Sideline: In addition to Gipson, the Govs’ sideline also consists of an entire new coaching staff featuring Rodney Hamilton (associate head coach), Tim Ward (assistant coach/recruiting coordinator), Jimmy Lincoln (assistant coach), Leighton Kentwell (director of basketball operations), and KC Henry (director of basketball operations). All five were members of Gipson’s staff at Northwestern State.

In addition to Gipson, the Govs’ sideline also consists of an entire new coaching staff featuring Rodney Hamilton (associate head coach), Tim Ward (assistant coach/recruiting coordinator), Jimmy Lincoln (assistant coach), Leighton Kentwell (director of basketball operations), and KC Henry (director of basketball operations). All five were members of Gipson’s staff at Northwestern State. New Digs: F&M Bank Arena is the new home of Governors Basketball beginning in 2023. The 250,000-square-foot complex replaced the Winfield Dunn Center, which was the Govs’ home from December 1975 to February 2023.

