City of Clarksville to improve Safety by adding Traffic Signals

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Street Department announces these near-term improvements in traffic and pedestrian signalizations, as work continues to promote safety on the City’s streets:
- Fourth and College Streets — The Street Department has been adding a left-turn phase to the existing traffic signal, for the traffic turning from College Street to Fourth Street. The work has been completed this week and the turn signal is now active.
- Second and College Streets — The City will be installing pedestrian signalization in front of F&M Bank Arena. This will be completed by the end of this month. This project is for the safety of increased pedestrian traffic due to development in the downtown area. Note that pedestrian signals will be installed at both Second and Third Streets, as both of these signals are to be actuated by one controller, and both will have marked crosswalks.
- Memorial Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway/State Highway 76 — In August the City plans to install an interim traffic signal at Memorial Drive and Martin Luther King, Jr., Parkway to relieve traffic congestion — including back-to-school traffic next month, while engineers complete the design for the permanent improvements. This signals a broader set of road-widening improvements planned for Memorial Drive leading to MLK Parkway. Right-of-way and easement acquisitions will begin following completion of the design, and may take from 18-24 months. The interim signal will be replaced with the permanent signal design once the right-of-way acquisition is completed.
For more information about the progress of the City’s Transportation 2020+ program, visit www.cityofclarksville.com