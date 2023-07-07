Nashville Sounds drops Columbus Clippers, 5-3

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Hot Chickens (47-37, 7-3) jumped out to an early lead and didn’t look back, toppling the Columbus Clippers (39-45, 6-4) 5-3 in yet another dramatic contest on Friday night at First Horizon Park. Skye Bolt’s bases-clearing triple in the third inning proved to be the decisive blow in the victory.

Nashville jumped ahead early when Luis Urías mashed his first homer of the season to left in the first inning. The Hot Chickens added another in the second, manufacturing a run out of Payton Henry’s hit-by-pitch. In the fourth, Nashville loaded the bags for Skye Bolt, who promptly cleared them with a triple that fell just inside the right-field line and rattled around in the Columbus bullpen. The Hot Chickens took a 5-0 lead on Bolt’s second, third, and fourth RBI of the night.

After Nashville starter Robert Gasser was ejected from the contest after one batter, the bullpen came through with crucial outs. Luis Contreras (W, 2-2) replaced Gasser and, after allowing a single, retired the next nine batters in a row. Darrell Thompson handled the fourth and fifth innings with no issues.

Peter Strzelecki tossed the sixth but ran into trouble in the seventh, allowing a run and departing with the bases juiced. Alex Claudio came on, allowing an inherited runner to score but leaving the bases loaded. Columbus picked up another in the ninth against J.B. Bukauskas (S, 3), who locked down the 5-3 win.

Bolt paced the club with four RBI, a season-high for the outfielder. Henry was the only Hot Chicken to score twice.

Nashville looks to grab the series advantage tomorrow night in game five. Caleb Boushley (3-4, 4.33) will start for the Nashville Sounds against the Columbus Clippers right-hander Hunter Gaddis (1-5, 7.22). The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm CT at First Horizon Park.

Post-Game Notes

Skye Bolt’s last game with a triple and three or more RBI was April 20th, 2019 at Fresno with Triple-A Las Vegas. Nashville’s last bases-clearing triple came off the bat of Jonathan Davis in a 7-0 win on June 10th, 2022 vs. Norfolk.

Nashville starter Robert Gasser was ejected from the contest after hitting Columbus leadoff man Bryan Rocchio with the first pitch of the game. RHP Trevor Megill was also ejected in the aftermath by home plate umpire Brock Ballou.

Gasser is the first Nashville starting pitcher to not record an out in a start since before 2005. He is the first starting pitcher in the full-season minor leagues to throw just one pitch since Brett Kennedy for El Paso on May 20th, 2021 at Sugar Land. It has happened 31 times since the beginning of the 2005 season.

Additionally, Nashville infielder Eddy Alvarez was ejected by first base umpire Tanner Dobson in the bottom of the sixth, and Columbus right-hander Luis Oviedo was ejected by Ballou in the top of the seventh. Tonight was the first time three Nashville players were ejected in the same game since they moved into First Horizon Park in 2015.

