Better Business Bureau gives Tips to avoid Prime Day Scams

Nashville, TN – Prime Day is always a hit, and Amazon is not the only retailer rolling out discounts, with many other retailers running sales. More deals are great for consumers, and more people out shopping is great for businesses large and small.

Just be careful, and don’t get so caught up in the excitement that you fall for phishing scams, misleading advertisements, and lookalike websites.

“Scammers know consumers are attracted to great deals. With Prime Day approaching, we want to ensure everyone knows what to look for when shopping for big sales, from being aware of social media ads to the best payment options online,” said Robyn Householder, president & CEO of Better Business Bureau Middle TN and Southern KY.

BBB provides four tips to assist with the online shopping experience in the upcoming weeks. First, always track purchases, where they are from, and all tracking numbers. Secondly, look out for unsolicited emails, texts, or phone calls, and never click on links from unknown sources.

Thirdly, watch out for social media ads because the URL links at first glance appear to belong to a trusted retailer but looking more closely, you will notice that the domain name is slightly different (Amazon.com or Amaz0n.com).

Finally, always pay with a credit card because you can contest any shady charges through your credit card company.

Anyone can report suspected fraud to the BBB by filing a complaint www.bbb.org/file-a-complaint or report a scam using BBB.org/Scamtracker.

For assistance from your local BBB, please send us an email at info@gobbb.org or give us a call at 615.242.2222.

