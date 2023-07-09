Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for July 9th – 13th, 2023

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County weather forecast this coming week begins with Sunny days then showers and thunderstorms come into the area mid-week.

The evening sky brings a blend of clouds tonight, gradually giving way to mostly clear conditions. Prepare for a comfortably cool night with a low of around 59. The north wind of approximately 5 mph will gradually become calm as the evening progresses.

An abundance of sunshine graces Clarksville on Monday. The temperature will climb to a pleasant high near 86. The morning will start with a calm wind, gradually shifting to the east-northeast at around 5 mph.

Experience a serene night as clear skies dominate the scene Monday evening. The temperature will settle around 62, ensuring a comfortable sleep. Expect a calm wind that will transition from northeast to calm in the evening.

Prepare for another sunny day Tuesday, radiating warmth across the region. The temperature will reach a high near 90. A calm wind in the morning will shift to the south-southwest at around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Enjoy the night under mostly clear skies, accompanied by a low of around 66 Tuesday night. Anticipate a gentle south-southeast wind of approximately 5 mph.

Stay weather-aware Wednesday as the day presents a slight chance of showers, eventually transitioning to a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1:00pm. Despite this, the sun will shine brightly, pushing the temperature to a high near 94. A south wind of 5 to 10 mph will grace the region. The chance of precipitation stands at 30%.

Brace for a dynamic Wednesday night with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy conditions will prevail, and the temperature will remain mild, settling around 73. Expect a southwest wind of around 10 mph.

Keep an eye on the sky as a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms persists Thursday. Partly sunny conditions will greet the day, with the temperature soaring to a high near 91. A west-southwest wind of approximately 10 mph will add a gentle breeze to the atmosphere.

Thursday Night, prepare for a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Partly cloudy conditions will dominate, and the temperature will settle around 71. Expect a southwest wind of 5 to 10 mph.