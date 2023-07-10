Marsha Blackburn Report: Fighting Joe Biden’s Student Loan Socialism

Washington, D.C. – Tennesseans should not be forced to pay for coastal elites to get their PhD in gender studies. In February, I led 42 of my Senate colleagues in filing an amicus brief to the Supreme Court arguing that Joe Biden’s decision to forgive billions of dollars in federal student loan debt was unconstitutional.

Last week’s Supreme Court ruling confirms what we’ve known for quite some time: President Joe Biden’s student loan bailout was an unconstitutional power grab.

His socialist plan to redistribute wealth was wildly unfair to millions of families who choose to make personal sacrifices to avoid debt. That’s not the American dream – that’s the socialist dream. You can read more in my Fox News op-ed.

Weekly Rundown

Earlier this month, the Wall Street Journal reported that Instagram helps connect a network of accounts dedicated to the production and purchase of content exploiting minors. Along with a bipartisan group of Senators, I sent a letter to Instagram asking why the company was not aware that child abuse material was on its platform and how they can prevent this in the future.

With inflation at 4%, Tennesseans still bear an economic burden every time they go to the pump and pay their energy bills. I introduced legislation to lower energy prices for American families by repealing the $10.5 billion “Superfund Tax” on American energy production.

I recently introduced legislation to keep communities safer by addressing the high number of “smash-and-grab” gun thefts. No one wants a firearm to end up in the hands of a criminal. The Federal Firearms Licensee (FFL) Protection Act of 2023 would stiffen the penalties for those who steal firearms from federally licensed retailers to ensure accountability and better protect Tennesseans from violent criminals.

Marsha’s Roundup

ICYMI