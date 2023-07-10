Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce releases Facade Improvement Program for Downtown Clarksville

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Aspire Foundation, is proud to share the relaunch of a program to enhance the economic appeal of the Downtown Clarksville commercial district.

The Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce Facade Improvement Program provides financial incentives for the renovation, restoration, and improvement of business exteriors in the Central Business Improvement District (CBID).

The visual appeal of an establishment is a driving factor for visitors and residents when deciding where to live, work and shop, and this program will support local business owners in their efforts to enhance their existing facades and strengthen their businesses.

Businesses and property from Riverside drive at Providence Boulevard to near Crossland Avenue, in the Main Street, Public Square, Dog Hill areas, and portions of the Emerald Hill areas make up the CBID, and are shown on the CIBD map available at: https://www.clarksvillechamber.com/cbid-map/.

The Clarksville-Area Chamber will award Grants to individuals as a dollar-for-dollar match, in amounts not to exceed twenty-five thousand dollars; grants will be awarded on a case-by-case basis per application. The full amount of the Grant shall be used solely for Facade and Exterior renovation to the Property. The use of all funds shall be governed by the Application and backup documentation as approved by the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce.

The Aspire Foundation, a privately funded 501(c)(6), is an economic development and community marketing initiative for Clarksville-Montgomery County supported by visionaries and business leaders in the community.

Aspire is committed to the advancement of Clarksville-Montgomery County and community and downtown development are a key-initiatives in the Aspire 2020-2024 Strategic Economic Development Blueprint including increased presence in retail recruitment initiatives and fostering relationships with existing businesses industry and entrepreneurs.

To request additional information or apply for a Facade Grant, please contact Phil Harpel at 931.245.4340 or phil@clarksville.tn.us.